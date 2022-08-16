REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Crimea Explosion, Rus No Need for Nukes, Kenya Election, More

By
.
-
Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Russia says it has ‘no need’ to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Trump’s revenge campaign takes aim at Cheney, and Kenya braces for a legal battle after Ruto is declared president-elect

Today’s biggest stories

A view shows smoke rising in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

WORLD

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

U.S.

  • The U.S. Justice Department said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge’s approval to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, where they seized classified documents. “If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” prosecutors wrote in their filing.
  • Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer who helped lead challenges to the 2020 election results, said that he is a target in a criminal probe in Georgia examining attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election.
  • The long-time financial chief of Trump’s namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with the matter said. Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case.
  • Trump’s campaign to oust congressional Republicans who supported his impeachment gets its last major test of the midterm primary season today, when Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski face challengers backed by the former president. Here are three key races to watch.
  • Police believe the son of the prime suspect in the killings of four Muslim men may have played a role in the murders, which have shaken the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BUSINESS & MARKETS

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates at the most aggressive pace in a generation, but the financial conditions it needs to tighten to tame soaring inflation have loosened significantly. Stocks will need to fall and bond yields rise to correct the move, strategists warn.
  • China’s Tencent Holdings plans to sell all or a bulk of its $24 billion stake in food delivery firm Meituan to placate domestic regulators and monetise an eight-year-old investment, sources said.
  • Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, dumped a dozen bullish positions in the last quarter and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group, according to filings.
  • Ben & Jerry’s legal battle with Unilever sheds light on an issue affecting a growing number of purpose-led brands: how to maintain their identity after being bought by a major consumer company. We take a look at the risks of ceding control.
  • Dutch health technology company Philips unexpectedly announced the imminent departure of CEO Frans van Houten, in the midst of a massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past yearIt looks like ethereum’s mega-upgrade is happening. The ‘Merge’ seems all but certain to take place in September, with the cryptography underlying the blockchain undergoing a radical shift to a system where the creation of new ether tokens becomes far less energy-intensive.
