REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Crimea Explosion, Rus No Need for Nukes, Kenya Election, More

U.S.
- The U.S. Justice Department said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge’s approval to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, where they seized classified documents. “If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” prosecutors wrote in their filing.
- Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer who helped lead challenges to the 2020 election results, said that he is a target in a criminal probe in Georgia examining attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election.
- The long-time financial chief of Trump’s namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with the matter said. Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case.
- Trump’s campaign to oust congressional Republicans who supported his impeachment gets its last major test of the midterm primary season today, when Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski face challengers backed by the former president. Here are three key races to watch.
- Police believe the son of the prime suspect in the killings of four Muslim men may have played a role in the murders, which have shaken the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city.