REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Deadly Indonesian Quake, Ukraine Nuke Plant Hit, Colorado Night Club Shooting, World Cup News, More

Monday, November 21, 2022
by Linda Noakes
A ‘close call’ in shelling near a nuclear reactor on Ukraine’s frontline, Republican jockeying to take on Trump begins, and Disney brings back Bob Iger
Today’s biggest stories
|Municipality officers evacuate their injured colleague following an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 21, 2022
WORLD
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Java province killing 46 people and injuring up to 700, the national disaster agency said, as rescue workers and authorities worked to determine the full extent of the damage.
Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster during fighting at the weekend that rocked Europe’s largest atomic power plant with a barrage of shells, some falling near reactors and damaging a radioactive waste storage building, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.
Students in schools across several Beijing districts buckled down for online classes after officials called for residents in some of its hardest-hit areas to stay home, as COVID cases in China’s capital and nationally ticked higher.
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim sought backing from the graft-tainted incumbent coalition and his longtime rival to form a government, in a bid to gain an edge over opponent Muhyiddin Yassin, after an election delivered a hung parliament.
New Zealand’s highest court ruled that the country’s current voting age of 18 was discriminatory, forcing parliament to discuss whether it should be lowered. The case, which has been going through the courts since 2020, was bought by advocacy group Make It 16, which wants the age lowered to include 16 and 17 year olds.
|People react after a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, November 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
U.S.
Police in Colorado Springs were expected to release more details about the weekend shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people and injured 25 more in what rights advocates suspect was a hate crime.
Tensions bubbled to the surface at the first major gathering of possible Republican 2024 presidential candidates this weekend as party members voiced a desire to move on from Donald Trump, though even his detractors wondered if that would be possible.
Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month’s midterm elections.
Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, said he would form a select committee on China if he is elected speaker of the chamber, accusing the Biden administration of not standing up to Beijing.
A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader’s claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling.
BUSINESS
Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company’s attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
Book-publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster’s owner will let its $2.2 billion sale to Penguin Random House collapse, opening the door for a new suitor to try to clinch a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China’s Sinopec with liquefied natural gas, the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals.
A last-minute decision to ban the sale of alcohol at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums will seriously limit Budweiser sales in the Gulf state, but will not derail its owner’s global campaign during the tournament, industry analysts said.
German producer prices posted their first monthly fall in two and a half years in October, raising hopes that double-digit inflation in Europe’s largest economy could be nearing its peak.
Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill. For his father’s generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making.
WORLD CUP 2022
Seven European captains ditch the One Love armband following FIFA pressure