REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Deadly Indonesian Quake, Ukraine Nuke Plant Hit, Colorado Night Club Shooting, World Cup News, More

WORLD

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Java province killing 46 people and injuring up to 700, the national disaster agency said, as rescue workers and authorities worked to determine the full extent of the damage.

Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster during fighting at the weekend that rocked Europe’s largest atomic power plant with a barrage of shells, some falling near reactors and damaging a radioactive waste storage building, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Students in schools across several Beijing districts buckled down for online classes after officials called for residents in some of its hardest-hit areas to stay home, as COVID cases in China’s capital and nationally ticked higher.

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim sought backing from the graft-tainted incumbent coalition and his longtime rival to form a government, in a bid to gain an edge over opponent Muhyiddin Yassin, after an election delivered a hung parliament.

New Zealand’s highest court ruled that the country’s current voting age of 18 was discriminatory, forcing parliament to discuss whether it should be lowered. The case, which has been going through the courts since 2020, was bought by advocacy group Make It 16, which wants the age lowered to include 16 and 17 year olds.