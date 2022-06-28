REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Deaths at Ukraine Shopping Mall, New Jan 6 Probe Revelations, Mass Migrant Deaths in Texas Truck, More

G7 leaders attend a working session during their summit at Bavaria’s Schloss Elmau castle, Germany, June 28, 2022 BUSINESS G7 leaders have agreed to study placing global price caps on imports of Russian energy to curb Moscow’s ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine and to contribute up to $5 billion to address global food insecurity. Here’s why a Russian oil price cap is easier said than done.

Iran, which holds the world’s second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West.

The European Central Bank’s upcoming bond-buying program will rein in rising borrowing costs for vulnerable euro zone countries while keeping the pressure on their governments to repair their budgets, the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said.

Toshiba shareholders voted in two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at its annual general meeting – an inclusion expected to add momentum to its exploration of potential buyout deals.

Investors in ether and its troubled twin stETH are nervously anticipating a crypto milestone: The merge. That’s the name for a major upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain network upon which many crypto projects are built, aimed at making it leaner, meaner and cleaner.