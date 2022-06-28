REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Deaths at Ukraine Shopping Mall, New Jan 6 Probe Revelations, Mass Migrant Deaths in Texas Truck, More

By
.
-
- Advertisement -
Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Hello

Here’s what you need to know.

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian mall kills 18
The U.S. Capitol riot panel promises new evidence
Iran wants to join the BRICS

Today’s biggest stories

Law enforcement officers work at the scene where people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, June 27, 2022

U.S.

Rescuers work at the site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, in this handout picture released June 28, 2022

WORLD

G7 leaders attend a working session during their summit at Bavaria’s Schloss Elmau castle, Germany, June 28, 2022

BUSINESS

  • G7 leaders have agreed to study placing global price caps on imports of Russian energy to curb Moscow’s ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine and to contribute up to $5 billion to address global food insecurity. Here’s why a Russian oil price cap is easier said than done.
  • Iran, which holds the world’s second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West.
  • The European Central Bank’s upcoming bond-buying program will rein in rising borrowing costs for vulnerable euro zone countries while keeping the pressure on their governments to repair their budgets, the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said.
  • Toshiba shareholders voted in two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at its annual general meeting – an inclusion expected to add momentum to its exploration of potential buyout deals.
  • Investors in ether and its troubled twin stETH are nervously anticipating a crypto milestone: The merge. That’s the name for a major upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain network upon which many crypto projects are built, aimed at making it leaner, meaner and cleaner.

REUTERS INVESTIGATES

Trump’s Truth Social is finding that it’s hard to build a social network to take on Big Tech without the help of Big Tech. Read our special report.

- Advertisement -