REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Europe’s Gas Prices Skyrocket, Killer Manhunnt in Canada, Major Typhoon Alert for Korea, Japan, More

UKRAINE REPORTS WAR GAINS, EUROPE’S ENERGY CRISIS DEEPENS

European leaders sought to ease the impact of high energy prices across the continent after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a difficult winter, even as he reported progress in a counter-offensive against Russian troops.

Zelenskiy thanked his forces for taking two settlements in the south and a third, along with additional territory, in the east, citing “good reports” from his military commanders and intelligence head. Here’s what you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine conflict right now.

European gas prices rocketed as much as 30% higher after Russia said one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe would stay shut indefinitely, stoking renewed fears about shortages and gas rationing in the European Union this winter. European stock indexes opened lower and the euro dropped below 99 cents for the first time in twenty years.

The Kremlin blamed European politicians for keeping shut the Nord Stream 1, saying their economic sanctions on Russia had hindered Gazprom’s maintenance of the pipeline.

European Union countries’ energy ministers will discuss options to rein in soaring energy prices including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, a document seen by Reuters showed.