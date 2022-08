REUTERS WORLD NEWS: FBI Raids Trump’s Home, Rus Press Ahead in East Ukraine, Life for Racist Killers, More

BUSINESS Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot, are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, industry sources told Reuters.

U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years.

The Bank of England will probably have to raise interest rates further from their current 14 year-high to tackle inflation pressures that are gaining a foothold in Britain’s economy, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told Reuters.

President Joe Biden will today sign a bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China’s science and technology efforts.

Another day, another hack – and another blockchain bridge burned. When thieves stole an estimated $190 million from U.S. crypto firm Nomad last week, it was the seventh hack of 2022 to target an increasingly important cog in the crypto machine: Blockchain ‘bridges’ – strings of code that help move crypto coins between different applications.