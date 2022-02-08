Caa
Tuesday, February 8, 2022

by Linda Noakes

  • Fear and self-defense near Ukraine’s eastern frontiers
  • SoftBank dumps its sale of Arm
  • Canadian court silences protesters’ horns

Today’s biggest stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, February 7, 2022

WORLD

People gather outside the City Hall during an anti-vaccine mandate protest in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 7, 2022

U.S.

BUSINESS

SoftBank has shelved its blockbuster sale of Arm to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia valued at up to $80 billion citing regulatory hurdles and will instead seek to list the company. The Japanese conglomerate acquired Arm, whose technology powers Apple’s iPhone and nearly all other smartphones, in 2016 for $32 billion.

BP’s profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices, as the company boosted share repurchases and accelerated plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy.

Reverends, rabbis and other religious leaders urged Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to permanently stop the company’s plan for an Instagram version aimed at young users, in a letter sent by advocacy group Fairplay and their Children’s Screen Time Action Network. Meanwhile, TikTok is working on ways to rate and restrict content by age in order to prevent adult content from reaching teenage users of its short video app.

When Japan handed Tokyo bus driver Keiki Nambu and his wife, Takako, $870 for each of their nine children, they spent it exactly as the government had feared: paying down a mortgage instead of going shopping. That kind of financial prudence represents a headache for policymakers, who are struggling to kick-start consumption and boost a moribund economy.

As bitcoin drifts towards mainstream maturity in 2022, daring crypto investors are eyeing up new sources of explosive action: “altcoins” that power online games and worlds. But, be warned, the foothills of the unformed metaverse are no place for the faint-hearted.

WINTER OLYMPICS

See our full coverage of the Beijing Games

Nathan Chen earns redemption with world record

Quote of the day

“If you inject poison into politics that has a whole set of unintended consequences”

Brendan Cox

Husband of Jo Cox, a British lawmaker stabbed to death in 2016

After Labour leader hounded, British PM Johnson under pressure over slur .

Video of the day

Collection of Black history memorabilia up for auction

The massive personal collection owned by 90-year-old Elizabeth Meaders traces the history of Black Americans and ranges from rare civil rights posters to Muhammad Ali’s shoes.

And finally…

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

 

The revised estimate reduces global sea level rise by 3 inches if all glaciers were to melt. But it raises concern for some communities that rely on seasonal melt from glaciers to feed rivers and irrigate crops.

 

