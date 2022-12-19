REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Fear of New Rus Ukraine Assault, Canada Mass Shooting, Several Air Passengers Injured by Turbulence, World Cup Wrap

WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said. Belarus allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but has not joined the fighting directly.

Five victims and one suspect are dead following a shooting at a condominium in Canada’s Vaughan city, just north of Toronto, local police said. Another victim is hospitalized in a serious condition. The police were called to a residential building on Sunday evening for a report of an “active male shooter who had shot several victims.”

China reported its first COVID-related deaths in weeks on Monday amid rising doubts over whether the official count was capturing the full toll of a disease that is ripping through cities after the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls. Meanwhile, vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge.

The British government is “resolute” it will not budge on nurses’ pay, a senior minister said, ahead of a planned second nationwide walkout by the profession over an average pay offer of 4% while inflation runs at more than 10%. An estimated 10,000 NHS nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland plan to walk out again on Tuesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) at a party leadership contest, an ANC official said on Monday. South Africa’s rand, banking stocks and local sovereign bonds made gains after Ramaphosa’s win.