REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Fighting rages over Ukraine’s Soledar, the WHO urges travelers to wear masks as a new COVID variant spreads, Golden Globe Winners, More

A U.S. Federal Aviation Administration system outage is leading to delays at airports across the country due to ‘ground stops’, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said. More than 760 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States, flight tracking website FlightAware showed.

Republicans controlling the U.S. House of Representatives voted to launch an investigation into what they term President Joe Biden's weaponization of the federal government, but Democrats branded it a partisan fishing expedition.

The House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations.

Biden said he was surprised to learn that classified documents were found in a think-tank office he once used and said he and his team are cooperating fully with a review into what happened.

The latest Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California, knocking out power and turning city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders.