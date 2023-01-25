REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Germany, US Okay Ukraine’s plea for tanks, Africa must embrace democracy, Microsoft hit by outage, More

The man accused of shooting and killing seven farm workers near San Francisco in the latest of two back-to-back gun rampages in California that claimed 18 lives overall is due in court for his initial appearance before a judge. We spoke to immigrants whose fear of U.S. gun violence has been heightened by the California massacres.

seven farm workers near San Francisco in the latest of two back-to-back gun rampages in California that claimed 18 lives overall is due in court for his initial appearance before a judge. We spoke to immigrants whose has been heightened by the California massacres. Half of the mass attacks in the United States from 2016-2020 were sparked by personal, domestic or workplace disputes, according to a new U.S. Secret Service report that aims to prevent violence by identifying warning signs.

from 2016-2020 were sparked by personal, domestic or workplace disputes, according to a new U.S. Secret Service report that aims to prevent violence by identifying warning signs. Documents marked as classified were discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his attorney said in letters seen by Reuters.

were discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, his attorney said in letters seen by Reuters. A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election told a judge that decisions on whether to bring criminal charges are “imminent.”

investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election told a judge that decisions on whether to bring criminal charges are “imminent.” Embattled Republican freshman U.S. Representative George Santos skipped his invitation to a White House reception and appears to have been joined by several hardline newcomers in snubbing President Joe Biden.