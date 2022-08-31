REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Gorbachev Dies, Russia Puts Energy Pinch on Europe, Extreme Heat for California, More

|A view of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in the industrial area of Lubmin, Germany, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
BUSINESS & MARKETS
- Russia halted gas supplies via Europe’s key supply route, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region’s richest countries. The European Union is on track to beat targets for filling gas storage, but analysts warn the bigger factor for energy security this winter will be whether countries can slash consumption enough to ensure stored fuel lasts through the coldest months.
- Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada’s Atlantic coast. Surging oil prices are encouraging the investments, along with Europe’s mounting energy demand.
- The surge in British house prices will come to an end next year as the cost of living crisis and rising borrowing costs put the brakes on what has been a buoyant market for years, a Reuters poll found. Shops and supermarkets in Britain increased prices by 5.1% in the 12 months to August, the largest rise in records dating back to 2005, reflecting a jump in food costs.
- China’s factory activity extended declines in August as new COVID infections, the worst heatwaves in decades and an embattled property sector weighed on production, suggesting the economy will struggle to sustain momentum.
- Investors in the $23 trillion U.S. Treasury market are slicing up orders and switching to more easily traded issues, adapting to navigate periodic illiquidity that looks to get worse as the Federal Reserve reduces the size of its bond portfolio. We look at how an aggressive Fed is spurring worries over stock valuations.
- U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce majors Alibaba and JD.com among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspection starting next month, people with knowledge of the matter said.