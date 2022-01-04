Reuters
Tuesday, January 4, 2022

by Linda Noakes

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is found guilty of fraud
  • Australian COVID cases overload the testing system
  • Toyota is poised to dethrone General Motors in the U.S.

Today’s biggest stories

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media at Windsor Great Park, Britain, following the death of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021

U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a military exhibition in Moscow, December 21, 2021

WORLD
MARKETS

World shares extended their positive start to 2022 with markets from Europe to Asia shrugging off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery, while the dollar rose after U.S. bond yields jumped.

Global manufacturing activity remained strong in December as factories took rising cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in their stride, although persistent supply constraints and rising costs clouded the outlook for some economies.

China Evergrande Group’s shares soared briefly in resumed trade after the developer said a government order to demolish 39 buildings on the resort island of Hainan would not affect the rest of its massive project there. Investors in financial products issued by Evergrande protested outside the cash-strapped company’s offices in Guangzhou, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat.

Japanese automaker Toyota is poised to outsell General Motors in the United States in 2021, which would mark the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931.

Tesla’s announcement that it has opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from U.S. rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region.

Video of the day

Winter storm pounds D.C. as it moves up East Coast

The winter’s first blizzard hit the U.S. capital – shutting federal buildings and even delaying Air Force One – and knocked out power from the Carolinas to New Jersey.

And finally…

Djokovic will defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination

 

The world number one will defend his title at Melbourne Park later this month after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

