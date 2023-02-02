REUTERS WORLD NEWS: India’s Adani group shares sank, Rus missile Ukraine deaths, Nichols funeral, More

- The U.S. Justice Department did not find documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half hour search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, but did take some materials for further review, Biden’s attorney said. The search by FBI agents appeared to represent an expansion of the probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents.
- Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held initial talks about raising government borrowing limits in a first test of how the two will work together, with both sides agreeing to talk more. We outline House Republicans’ many proposals for spending cuts.
- A group of Republicans in the House of Representatives said they would seek to impeach Biden’s top border official, a sign of coming political battles over record numbers of illegal crossings.
- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will kick off her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination this month, squaring off against her one-time boss, Donald Trump, two sources familiar with her plans said.
- The relatives of Black people killed by police in cities across the United States attended Tyre Nichols’ funeral in a Memphis church to offer comfort to the family of the 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by officers last month. Speaking over a flower-bedecked casket, preachers recalled a young man who loved photography and skateboarding, and demanded justice.