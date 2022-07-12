REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Japan’s Farewell to Shinzo Abe, Euro Near Parity with Dollar, Subway Can Be Sued Over Its Tuna, More

With prayers, flowers and flags draped in black ribbons, Japan said farewell to Shinzo Abe, a polarizing figure who dominated politics as the country’s longest-serving premier, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.
Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, interrupts President Joe Biden during a White House event, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S.
A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden’s remarks at the White House during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, shouted “we’ve already gone through this for years and years”.
Congressional investigators into the attack on the U.S. Capitol will today seek to draw connections between then-President Donald Trump’s associates and right-wing militants who stormed the seat of government.
About four days after a wildfire started in Yosemite National Park, firefighters in California have begun to contain the blaze, which has threatened some of the oldest giant sequoia trees in the world.
The logo and trading symbol for Twitter are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
BUSINESS & MARKETS
The euro sank to within a whisker of parity with the dollar and stock markets fell as the prospect of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide unnerved investors.
The global price of oil could surge by 40% to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
The shrimps of the crypto world have joined the whales in a glorious last stand to banish the bleak bitcoin winter. These two contrasting groups are both HODLers – investors in bitcoin as a long-term proposition who refuse to sell their holdings – and they are determined to drive back the bears, despite their portfolios being deep in the red.