REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Japan’s Farewell to Shinzo Abe, Euro Near Parity with Dollar, Subway Can Be Sued Over Its Tuna, More

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, interrupts President Joe Biden during a White House event, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden’s remarks at the White House during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, shouted “we’ve already gone through this for years and years”.

Congressional investigators into the attack on the U.S. Capitol will today seek to draw connections between then-President Donald Trump’s associates and right-wing militants who stormed the seat of government.

The Biden administration said healthcare providers must offer abortion services if the life of a mother is at risk and that procedures conducted under such circumstances would be protected under federal law regardless of various state bans. Meanwhile, a state court judge in Utah blocked a sweeping new abortion ban from taking effect and a judge blocked an Arizona law recognizing ‘personhood’ at fertilization.

First lady Jill Biden’s attempt to compliment Latinos flopped when she said they were as unique as “breakfast tacos,” prompting criticism from across the political spectrum.

About four days after a wildfire started in Yosemite National Park, firefighters in California have begun to contain the blaze, which has threatened some of the oldest giant sequoia trees in the world.