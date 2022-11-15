REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Kari Lake Loses Governor’s Race in Arizona, Ukraine Pressing Its Advantage after the Kherson Win, Amazon to Lay Off Thousands, More

WORLD

Disagreement emerged at a G20 summit as the United States and its allies backed a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russia’s foreign minister dismissed as unwarranted politicization. The summit on the Indonesian island of Bali is the first G20 leaders’ meeting since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Images appeared to show Russian troops had quit a town in southern Ukraine on the far bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson, the city they surrendered last week, suggesting one of the biggest retreats of the war may not have ended at the river’s edge. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Government ministers and negotiators from nearly 200 countries began the hard work of finding common ground at the annual U.N. climate talks for a deal based on a sketched first outline in the hands of delegates at the summit in Egypt. Here’s what to watch today at COP27.

Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through COVID barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes, according to videos posted online, in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs.

Hundreds of residents in flood-ravaged Australia’s southeast were rescued by helicopter and boat after rivers rose rapidly, cutting off entire towns and inundating houses, highways, bridges and farms.