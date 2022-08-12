REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Kenya Election Chaos, Trump Raid, UK Drought, Ukraine Nuke Plant, Stocks Climb, More

Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Friday, August 12, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Here’s what you need to know.

Vote-rigging allegations begin in Kenya in a tight presidential race, Iran says an EU proposal to revive the nuclear deal could be ‘acceptable’, and world stocks eye a fourth week of gains

Today’s biggest stories

President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S.

  • The U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on a $430 billion bill to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices, in what Democrats view as a major political win for President Joe Biden ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden plans to travel across the United States in the coming weeks to tout a series of legislative victories.
  • A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump’s supporters in storming the Capitol was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. A jury in April convicted Thomas Robertson of six criminal charges, including obstructing an official proceeding and obstruction of justice.
  • Federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported. It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
  • An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, was shot dead by police following a car chase, a gun battle and a standoff in a cornfield northeast of town, officials said.
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to COVID, the agency said in updated guidelines. The agency also said it was no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure as around 95% of the U.S. population has either been vaccinated, had COVID already, or both.

Kenyan Officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are surrounded by political candidates from various parties and their agents after the general election, at the St. Teresa Girls Secondary School tallying centre near Mathare in Nairobi, August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

WORLD

BUSINESS

  • World stocks headed for a fourth straight week of gains as investors scaled back views on how far U.S. interest rates and inflation can climb, while oil recouped some of the previous week’s losses. Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether the rebound in U.S. equities will roll on.
  • The European Space Agency has begun preliminary technical discussions with Elon Musk’s SpaceX that could lead to the temporary use of its launchers after the Ukraine conflict blocked Western access to Russia’s Soyuz rockets.
  • Huawei Technologies said its first-half net profit more than halved as difficult economic conditions curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions.
  • Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said, more than two years after it ended U.S. sales of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits.
  • South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, with the justice ministry saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a “national economic crisis”. The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery.
  • Large corporations are jumping on the ‘green’ bandwagon left and right, which in turn is pushing firms that lease and manage car fleets to convert to electric vehicles faster than they had ever thought possible.

