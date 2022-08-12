REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Kenya Election Chaos, Trump Raid, UK Drought, Ukraine Nuke Plant, Stocks Climb, More

President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. The U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on a $430 billion bill to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices, in what Democrats view as a major political win for President Joe Biden ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden plans to travel across the United States in the coming weeks to tout a series of legislative victories.

A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump’s supporters in storming the Capitol was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. A jury in April convicted Thomas Robertson of six criminal charges, including obstructing an official proceeding and obstruction of justice.

Federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported. It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, was shot dead by police following a car chase, a gun battle and a standoff in a cornfield northeast of town, officials said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend quarantines or test-to-stay programs at schools or daycare centers for people exposed to COVID, the agency said in updated guidelines. The agency also said it was no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure as around 95% of the U.S. population has either been vaccinated, had COVID already, or both.