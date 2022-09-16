REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Mass Grave in Ukraine, Trump Gets Win, Deadly Italy Floods, More

Migrants gather after being flown in from Texas on a flight funded by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at Edgartown, Massachusetts, September 15, 2022 U.S. Some migrants who were flown to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, said they were duped about their destination, and Democratic leaders called for a probe of the move by Florida’s Republican governor to send them there from Texas. Here’s why Martha’s Vineyard is center stage in the U.S. immigration fight.

A judge refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.

Evidence is building that a wave of women voters might be the difference-maker if Democrats are to keep their Senate majority and stem their expected losses in the House of Representatives in the November 8 midterm elections. Wisconsin is one of several states where voter registrations among women have surged since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Don Bolduc, said that he believed the 2020 presidential election was legitimate, a reversal of his previously false claims that Joe Biden had won unfairly.

Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in, doubling the $150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.