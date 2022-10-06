REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Massacre in Thailand Kills 38 (22 Kids), EU Holding Europe Sans Russia Summit, Ukraine Advances, More

BUSINESS & MARKETS

Global oil supply is set to tighten, intensifying concerns over soaring inflation after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.

Officials in Nigeria discovered an illegal connection line from one of its major oil export terminals into the sea that had been operating undetected for nine years. The 4-kilometer connection from the Forcados export terminal into the sea was found during a clampdown on theft in the past six weeks.

Ratings agency Fitch lowered the outlook for its credit rating for British government debt to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’, days after a similar move from rival Standard & Poor’s. Britain’s battered pound will be around 3.6% stronger in a year, according to a Reuters poll in which analysts were divided, however, on whether the currency would reach parity with the U.S. dollar by year-end.

Elon Musk and Twitter may reach an agreement to end their litigation in coming days, clearing the way for Musk to close his $44 billion deal for the social media firm, a source told Reuters. Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners are no longer in talks to finance the deal, we exclusively reveal.

Credit Suisse is looking to sell its famed Savoy Hotel, located on Paradeplatz in the center of Zurich’s financial district. The beleaguered bank can stop the rot with a $5 billion cash call, says Breakingviews columnist Liam Proud.

Toyota said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months.