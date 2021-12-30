MARKETS

World stocks snapped a seven-day winning streak as the spread of Omicron worldwide clouded bumper year-to-date gains, dented oil prices and boosted the dollar.

Chinese shares got a nearly 1% lift from Beijing signalling lower interest rates in 2022, though they are set to end 2021 down 5.5%.

Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week. The decline wiped out gains from earlier this week, when the market cheered the initial progress made by the firm in resuming construction work.

SenseTime Group shares surged as much as 23% from their IPO price, adding billions of dollars to the artificial intelligence start-up’s market value as it debuted in Hong Kong in the city’s final major float for the year.

Bitcoin close to $70,000, ‘memecoins’ worth billions of dollars, a blockbuster Wall Street listing and a sweeping Chinese crackdown: 2021 was the wildest yet for cryptocurrencies, even by the sector’s volatile standards. We take a look at some of the major trends that dominated cryptocurrencies this year.