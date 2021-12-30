Reuters
Thursday, December 30, 2021

by Linda Noakes

Ghislaine Maxwell faces a high legal bar in her bid to overturn her sex abuse conviction, a study finds J&J’s booster shot slashes Omicron hospitalizations, and Iran sends three ‘research payloads’ into space

A healthcare worker tests a child for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare

COVID-19

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read in a courtroom sketch in New York City, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

WORLD NEWS
MARKETS

World stocks snapped a seven-day winning streak as the spread of Omicron worldwide clouded bumper year-to-date gains, dented oil prices and boosted the dollar.

Chinese shares got a nearly 1% lift from Beijing signalling lower interest rates in 2022, though they are set to end 2021 down 5.5%.

Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week. The decline wiped out gains from earlier this week, when the market cheered the initial progress made by the firm in resuming construction work.

SenseTime Group shares surged as much as 23% from their IPO price, adding billions of dollars to the artificial intelligence start-up’s market value as it debuted in Hong Kong in the city’s final major float for the year.

Bitcoin close to $70,000, ‘memecoins’ worth billions of dollars, a blockbuster Wall Street listing and a sweeping Chinese crackdown: 2021 was the wildest yet for cryptocurrencies, even by the sector’s volatile standards. We take a look at some of the major trends that dominated cryptocurrencies this year.

“Journalism is not seditious … but seditious activities could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting”

Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader

Hong Kong police charge two former Stand News editors with sedition

