REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Musk’s Twitter Lockout, Possible Rus-US Prisoner Swap, Another NK Missile Test, More

Friday, November 18, 2022
by Hani Richter
Today’s biggest stories
|A man stands on a glass bridge connecting both Twitter corporate headquarters buildings in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S.
Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.
Adolescents assigned female at birth account for a significant majority of minors receiving gender-affirming care, including top surgery, fueling debate about the influence of peer groups and social media. Read the Special Report here.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from her leadership role after her fellow Democrats lost their majority in last week’s midterm elections positions Hakeem Jeffries – a liberal congressman from New York – as a likely replacement.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified. He said Trump did not conspire with him on the tax fraud scheme for which the Trump Organization is on trial.
The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated shooting spree at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May intends to plead guilty to murder and other charges next week, a lawyer for families of some of the victims said.
|Alleged arms smuggler Viktor Bout from Russia is escorted by a member of the special police unit as he arrives at a criminal court in Bangkok October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo
WORLD
Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two, Russia and the United States are exploring a prisoner swap that would see imprisoned Americans including basketball star Brittney Griner return to the United States in exchange for convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”
Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country.
North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 130 miles off Japan.
Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that gross sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said.
The FIFA World Cup could hand Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani his crowning achievement on the global stage or a fiasco to be relished by Arab adversaries who resent Qatar for backing outlawed Islamist movements and for punching above its weight.
|The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
BUSINESS
Before it collapsed this month, FTX stood apart from many rivals in the largely unsupervised crypto industry by boasting it was the “most regulated” exchange on the planet and inviting closer scrutiny from authorities.
Now, company documents seen by Reuters reveal the strategy and tactics behind founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s regulatory agenda.
Ticketmaster canceled Friday’s planned ticket sales to the general public for Taylor Swift’s 2023 U.S. concert tour as 3.5 billion ticket requests from fans, bots and scalpers overwhelmed the website with record demand.
The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook.
Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company’s next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta’s finances after its first mass layoffs.