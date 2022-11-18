REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Musk’s Twitter Lockout, Possible Rus-US Prisoner Swap, Another NK Missile Test, More

U.S.

Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.

Adolescents assigned female at birth account for a significant majority of minors receiving gender-affirming care, including top surgery, fueling debate about the influence of peer groups and social media. Read the Special Report here.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from her leadership role after her fellow Democrats lost their majority in last week’s midterm elections positions Hakeem Jeffries – a liberal congressman from New York – as a likely replacement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified. He said Trump did not conspire with him on the tax fraud scheme for which the Trump Organization is on trial.

The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated shooting spree at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May intends to plead guilty to murder and other charges next week, a lawyer for families of some of the victims said.