Reuters World News: N. Korea Tensions with S.Korea, Russian Base Explosion, Trump Business Chief Pleads Guilty, More

A truck with an American flag and a pro-Trump flag drives past the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello U.S. A U.S. judge said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump’s Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors. Half of Republicans say federal law enforcement officials behaved irresponsibly since searching Mar-a-Lago, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

A longtime senior executive at Trump’s family business pleaded guilty to helping the company engineer a 15-year tax fraud, in an agreement that will require him to testify about its business practices at an upcoming trial. Allen Weisselberg, 75, the former chief financial officer at the Trump Organization, entered his plea to all 15 charges he faced in a New York state court in Manhattan.

New U.S. Internal Revenue Service hires over the next decade will mainly replace retiring Baby Boomers, answer taxpayer questions and program new computers, Treasury officials and tax experts said, responding to Republican claims that the IRS will recruit 87,000 new agents to harass Americans on their taxes.

The man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges and was held without bail.

Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston’s most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years.