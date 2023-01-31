REUTERS WORLD NEWS: New Russian Ukraine Attack, Australia searching for a lost radioactive capsule, Actor Baldwin to be charged, More

The Memphis fire department fires three employees in the Tyre Nichols case, Gautam Adani rides out the storm as investors rally behind his share sale, and Australia is still searching for a lost radioactive capsule
by Linda Noakes
World News
An aerial view shows damaged buildings in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on January 27, 2023
The defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea vowed to expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea’s weapons development and prevent a war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for talks as Washington seeks to reassure a key Asian ally over its nuclear commitment.
Distraught relatives thronged hospitals in Pakistan’s Peshawar to look for their kin a day after a suicide bombing ripped through a crowded mosque in a heavily fortified area of the city, killing more than 90 people, mostly policemen.
Australia’s nuclear safety agency said it had joined the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in the outback, sending a team with specialized car-mounted and portable detection equipment. Authorities have now been on a week-long search for the capsule which is believed to have fallen from a truck that made a 1,400 km journey in Western Australia.
U.S. News
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is trailed by reporters as he walks to the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden will visit New York City today to tout new infrastructure funding for a critical underwater tunnel that connects Manhattan and New Jersey, an effort that has been mired for more than a decade in partisan bickering and ballooning budgets.
Biden’s administration said it will end COVID emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness.
Business & Markets
A couple look at a shop window displaying St. Valentine’s Day goods in Bilbao, Spain, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Vincent West
The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to “surprisingly resilient” demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China’s economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID restrictions.
Gautam Adani’s $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed as investors pumped funds into his flagship Adani Enterprises despite a scathing short-seller’s report which pummeled stocks in the Indian billionaire’s group.
South Korea’s Samsung indicated it has no plan to cut investment in chips this year, even as a weak global economy condemns the industry to its worst downturn in over a decade. The guidance bucks a broader industry trend to scale back spending and output.
UBS predicted an “uncertain” year ahead plagued by accelerating inflation and higher interest rates after the Swiss bank beat estimates in its latest quarter. The world’s largest wealth manager kicked off a round of reporting for major European banks, many of which have been cutting jobs and costs.
Big investors are dipping their toes into crypto waters again after a bumper month for bitcoin. Read our weekly analysis of the wild world of cryptocurrencies.
And Finally
A church on the coast of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun