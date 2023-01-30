REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Pakistan mosque blast kills 32, Toyota tops, Rus gains in Ukraine, US police reform, KC-Eagles in Superbowl, More

A suicide bombing at a crowded mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar killed at least 32 people, the latest attack targeting police in the northwestern city where Islamist militants remain active. Hospital officials said at least 147 people were wounded, with many of them in critical condition.

Russian forces claimed incremental gains in eastern Ukraine adding up to their biggest advances in months, after relentless battles that Kyiv described as human wave attacks which showed Moscow had no regard for the lives of its own men.

In an exclusive report, we reveal that a group of pro-Russian activists in Germany donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones.

Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever.

Health authorities in China's southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate.

The World Health Organization said that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The world is "dangerously unprepared" for future pandemics, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies say in a report, calling on countries to update their preparedness plans by year-end.