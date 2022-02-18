|Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic walk in a trench at combat positions near the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces outside the settlement of Molodizhne (Molodezhnoye) in the Luhansk region, Ukraine February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
WORLD
- Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in eastern Ukraine for a second straight day on Friday, an escalation that Washington and other Western allies say could form part of a Russian pretext to invade.
- Today, diplomatic efforts will continue when U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and NATO.
- An Atlantic storm battered England and Ireland, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour. Millions of people were advised to stay at home in England and Ireland, while Britain’s weather office warned that Storm Eunice could sow significant disruption and danger to life.
- In the early hours of this morning, hundreds of people were rescued from a ferry that caught fire between Greece and Italy. The Greek coastguard said 239 passengers and 51 crew members were on board. There were no immediate reports of deaths or severe injuries, and the cause of fire was not immediately known.
- An Indian court has sentenced 38 Muslim men to death and ordered life in prison for 11 others for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 in the city of Ahmedabad that killed more than 50 people.
- Canadian police are poised to clear out hundreds of truck drivers from Ottawa who have staged a three-week-long protest against pandemic restrictions that has crippled the capital and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers.