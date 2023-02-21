Reuters World News: Putin Blames NATO for Ukraine War, Drops Nuke Treaty with US; Biden in Poland, New Deadly Turkey Quake, More

- Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer’s emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall. The warning comes as Venice faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for boats to navigate some of its famous canals.
- Six people were killed in the latest earthquake to strike the border region of Turkey and Syria, authorities reported, two weeks after a larger one killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes. A hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster.
- The death toll from devastating rainfall in southeastern Brazil rose to 40, official figures showed, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region and said homes should no longer be built in areas at risk of landslides and major floods.
- Tens of thousands of North Koreans and people in South Korea, Japan and China could be exposed to radioactive materials spread through groundwater from an underground nuclear test site, a Seoul-based human rights group said in a report.
- Wisconsin voters will today decide which state Supreme Court candidates will advance to an April election that carries profound consequences for abortion rights, control of the state government and the 2024 presidential election.
- The Seoul High Court ruled that the state’s health insurer should provide spousal coverage to a same-sex couple, in a decision that lawyers and advocates said marked the first legal recognition of same-sex union in South Korea.