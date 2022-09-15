REUTERS WORLD NEWS; Putin & Xi Meet in Uzbekistan, Zalensky Cites Russian Devastation, Migrants Transported to Posh Martha’s Vineyard, More

WORLD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated, while a major city stepped up efforts to repair damage to its water system from missile attacks. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet today in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia.

Mourners from all walks of life queued to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as she lay in state in London’s ancient Westminster Hall, paying their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch before her funeral on Monday.

The head of Sweden’s Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, said he would begin the work of forming a new government after Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded her Social Democrats had lost the weekend’s general election.

The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.