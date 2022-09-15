REUTERS WORLD NEWS; Putin & Xi Meet in Uzbekistan, Zalensky Cites Russian Devastation, Migrants Transported to Posh Martha’s Vineyard, More

Venezuelan migrants stand outside St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown, Massachusetts, September 14, 2022
U.S.
A group of immigrants landed on the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, part of a campaign by Republican governors to shift the immigration burden to Democratic areas. Florida governor Ron DeSantis took credit for the arrival of two planes of immigrants, though a Massachusetts state representative said immigrants had arrived from Texas.
New Hampshire Republicans chose far-right candidate Don Bolduc to take on Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November’s election, Edison Research projected, potentially complicating Republican chances of winning a Senate majority.
An Ohio judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the state’s Republican-led ban on abortion after about six weeks following legal challenges by a Planned Parenthood affiliate and other abortion providers.
R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal. In his latest trial, Kelly – whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – was found guilty by a jury on six out of 13 counts.
BUSINESS
China’s exporters – the last reliable pillar of the world’s second-largest economy as it struggled with the pandemic, weak consumption and a property crisis – are warning of hard times ahead as softer overseas markets force them to shed workers, shift to lower-value goods and even rent out their factories.
Shell has turned to the head of its gas and renewables business to drive its transition to a greener future, picking Wael Sawan to replace Ben van Beurden as chief executive. Sawan’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the oil giant, which is aiming to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.
Tesla is reevaluating the way it sells electric cars in China, its second-largest market, and considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions, people with knowledge of the plans said.
