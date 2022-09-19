REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Ukraine Latest, Quake Hits Taiwan, Japan Typhoon, More

WORLD NEWS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed there would be no let-up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as Kyiv said its troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

President Joe Biden said that his predecessor Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents was “totally irresponsible” but that he is staying out of the investigation. Seeing the classified documents turned up by an FBI search of Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago caused Biden to wonder “how anyone can be that irresponsible,” he said in an interview on CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ program.

In the same interview, Biden said that “the pandemic is over,” even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily. He also said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan, the island’s weather bureau said, derailing train carriages, causing a convenience store to collapse and trapping hundreds on mountain roads.

Typhoon Nanmadol brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to parts of Japan, as one of the biggest storms to hit the country in years killed at least one person, disrupted transport and forced some manufacturers to suspend operations.

Hurricane Fiona left most of Puerto Rico without power, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides on the island before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said.

Iranian police said the death of a young woman in custody was an “unfortunate incident” which they do not want to see repeated, a semi-official news agency reported. Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking demonstrations against the authorities across the country.

Afghanistan’s Taliban freed American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for an Afghan tribal leader linked to the Taliban who the United States had held on drugs charges since 2005, the group’s acting foreign minister said.