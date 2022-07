Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks to the media in Washington, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. U.S. prosecutors are due to begin making their case that Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, broke the law by defying a subpoena from the congressional probe of the attack on the Capitol.

A Georgia grand jury has subpoenaed U.S. Representative Jody Hice as Fulton County continues its criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing over Trump’s attempts to sway the state’s 2020 election results.

The gunman who killed three people in a shopping mall near Indianapolis would likely have taken many more lives if not for the “heroic” actions of an armed bystander who shot the suspect dead and stopped the attack, police said. Elisjsha Dicken, who was lawfully carrying a concealed pistol at the time, “engaged” the suspect almost as soon he opened fire with a rifle.

Texas state police will form an “internal committee” to review the response by state law enforcement to the May elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, after a Texas legislators’ probe blamed “systemic failures” and poor leadership.

A West Virginia judge blocked officials from enforcing a 19th-century ban on abortions, clearing the way for the state’s lone abortion clinic to resume services.