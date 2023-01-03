REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Republicans Take Over House, Russian Anger, China Covid Fears, Inflation-Recession, More

State media in China played down the severity of its surge of COVID infections ahead of an expected briefing today by its scientists to the World Health Organization, which is hoping for detailed data on the evolution of the virus.
King Dollar’s reign (definitely) coming to an end, bonds bouncing and emerging markets rising again are just some of the trades international money managers are betting on in 2023. Sky-high inflation and the global gut-punch of nearly 300 central bank interest rate hikes over the last 12 months are putting the focus firmly on how badly economies now buckle.
Tesla’s China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the electric carmaker’s U.S. assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe. In other news, South Korea’s antitrust regulator said it would impose a $2.2 million fine on Tesla for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles in low temperatures.
Nic Szerman lost his job at Meta Platforms in November, just two months after joining full-time, falling victim to a sweeping 13% reduction of its workforce as the advertising market cratered. Days later he was back working, seeking investment for his own company Nulink, a blockchain-based payment company. We look at the startups springing from the ashes of a Big Tech purge.