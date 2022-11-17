REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Republicans Win the House, Dems Hold Senate, Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine, COP27 Latest, More

U.S.

Republicans were projected to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, setting the stage for two years of divided government as the Democrats held control of the Senate.

Karen Bass, a Democratic congresswoman, was projected to beat Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles mayor, becoming the first woman to lead the nation’s second-largest city.

Donald Trump’s decision to jump into the 2024 race could help give Joe Biden a second term in the White House, the president and his aides believe, viewing his Republican predecessor as a vulnerable and defeated politician even as they fret about the impact a bitter campaign could have on America.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would not testify before the House of Representatives panel probing the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because Congress “has no right to my testimony.” A member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury that she got “swept up” in the moment when she stormed the Capitol, comparing it to the same feeling shoppers get on Black Friday.

The Senate voted to advance a bill protecting federal recognition of same-sex marriage, prompted by concerns that a more conservative Supreme Court could reverse a 2015 decision that made it legal nationwide.