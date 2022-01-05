Here’s what you need to know.

  • The Kazakhstan government’s resignation fails to quell riots
  • North Korea fires a suspected ballistic missile
  • Fance’s Macron says he wants to ‘piss off’ the non-vaccinated

Today’s biggest stories

A nurse prepares to enter the room of a COVID patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

COVID-19
  • The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago as the spread of the Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.
  • Australia’s daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the third consecutive day, further straining hospital resources and testing facilities as public anger grows over the handling of the Omicron outbreak.
  • Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries and tightened local COVID-19 restrictions as authorities feared a fifth wave of coronavirus in the city.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that England could withstand a surge in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy as Britain reported another record daily high in cases.
  • The French parliament suspended debate on a new COVID-19 law as opposition lawmakers demanded explanations from President Emmanuel Macron about comments in which he said he wanted to “piss off” unvaccinated people. The new legislation will make it mandatory for people to show proof of vaccination to enter a restaurant or cinema, or take the train.

WORLD

BUSINESS
  • China Evergrande Group will seek a six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of a $157 million bond in a meeting with bond holders this weekend, underscoring the pressure on the debt-laden property developer.
  • Walmart said it plans to hire more than 3,000 U.S. delivery drivers and build out a fleet of all-electric delivery vans to support its “in-home” grocery delivery service, its latest investment in its last-mile fulfillment network.
  • Allegiant Air is poised to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $5 billion at list prices, people familiar with the matter said, rejecting offers by traditional supplier Airbus as the no-frills carrier seeks to capture a boom in post-pandemic U.S. tourism.
  • Japan’s Sony plans to launch a company this spring to examine entering the electric vehicle market, looking to harness its strengths in entertainment and sensors to play a bigger role in next-generation mobility.
  • John Deere & Co said it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work.

Quote of the day

“There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

 

Djokovic flying into vaccine exemption storm in Australia

And finally…

Thailand allows visitors back to beach made famous by movie

Thailand has reopened Maya Bay, a white sand beach made famous by the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio, more than three years after closing it to allow its ecosystem to recover from the impact of thousands of visitors each day.

