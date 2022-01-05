The French parliament suspended debate on a new COVID-19 law as opposition lawmakers demanded explanations from President Emmanuel Macron about comments in which he said he wanted to “piss off” unvaccinated people. The new legislation will make it mandatory for people to show proof of vaccination to enter a restaurant or cinema, or take the train.
Taiwan air force jets screamed into the sky in a drill simulating a war scenario, showing its combat readiness amid heightened military tensions with China, which claims the island as its own.
French prosecutors said they had opened a terrorism investigation into an explosion that went off under a French vehicle involved in the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia. The blast seriously injured one of the rally competitors.
U.S.
The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the Capitol in January 2021 wants to question Fox News host Sean Hannity about his text messages with former President Donald Trump, his aides and lawyers from that time.
China Evergrande Group will seek a six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of a $157 million bond in a meeting with bond holders this weekend, underscoring the pressure on the debt-laden property developer.
Allegiant Air is poised to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $5 billion at list prices, people familiar with the matter said, rejecting offers by traditional supplier Airbus as the no-frills carrier seeks to capture a boom in post-pandemic U.S. tourism.
Thailand has reopened Maya Bay, a white sand beach made famous by the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio, more than three years after closing it to allow its ecosystem to recover from the impact of thousands of visitors each day.