REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Rus Deadly Ukraine Attack, Hurricane Ian’s Destructive Path, Finland Closing Russian Border, More

|An aerial view of damaged boats and buildings after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29, 2022
U.S.
- A resurgent Hurricane Ian barreled north toward a second landfall in South Carolina, a day after carving a path of destruction across central Florida that left rescue crews racing to reach trapped residents along the state’s Gulf Coast. The hurricane has left over 2 million people without power in Florida.
- The U.S. House of Representatives is expected today to pass a bill funding the federal government through December 16, avoiding an embarrassing partial shutdown less than six weeks before the midterm elections when control of Congress is at stake.
- A federal judge ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete.
- Parents of three children who survived the Uvalde, Texas school shooting have sued the school district, several former officials, the company that manufactured the gun used in the rampage and others.
- President Joe Biden’s liberal appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson, set to hear arguments for the first time on Monday as a Supreme Court justice, joins the nation’s top judicial body at a consequential time when its conservative majority has shown an increasing willingness to exert its power on a range of issues. Here’s the raft of new cases the court will tackle.
WORLD
- Heavy gunfire rang out from the main military camp and some residential areas of Burkina Faso’s capital and a large blast was heard near the presidential palace, Reuters reporters said. It was not clear yet if this was a coup attempt but it bore the hallmarks of other power grabs that have swept across West and Central Africa over the past two years.
- Protests continued in several cities across Iran against the death of young woman in police custody, state and social media reported, as a human rights group said at least 83 people had been killed in nearly two weeks of demonstrations. Rights group Open Stadiums has called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the soccer World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country’s treatment of women.
- The navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years, amid tension over North Korea’s series of missile tests.
- Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had not exceeded the maximum eight years allowed in office, clearing the way for his return from a five-week suspension.
- Brazilian leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva is within reach of a dramatic comeback in Sunday’s election, four years after the popular two-term president watched from a jail cell as his party was trounced in the last presidential campaign. Turnout will be key if he is to clinch the election in the first round.