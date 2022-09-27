REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Rus Nuke Threat, Hurricane Ian, Russian Gas Leak, Snowden a Russian Citizen, More

BUSINESS & MARKETS

The British pound was higher against the dollar, a day after hitting a record low, as the Bank of England and UK Treasury attempted to soothe market concerns after the government announced a raft of unfunded tax cuts. Investors say Britain’s new government has dealt such a blow to the UK’s standing with markets that rebuilding confidence could take more than emergency interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street’s three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1%, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.

After weeks of lobbying the White House on how gig workers should be treated, the rideshare, delivery and retail industries are bracing for a new rule that is likely to make it easier to classify them as employees, multiple sources say. We explain how the Biden administration could restrict independent contracting.

Under a new government, Australia is shaping up to be the next big market for offshore wind developers, attracting interest from the likes of Shell, Denmark’s Orsted and Norway’s Equinor. But the industry, starting from scratch Down Under, faces a slew of challenges.

Rocketing LNG cargo prices have squeezed out dozens of smaller traders, concentrating the business in the hands of a handful of international energy majors and top global trading houses.

India’s Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business, its Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate accelerates an already aggressive expansion plan.