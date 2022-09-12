REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Rus Pushed Back, King Charles Pledge to Parliament, Iran to Cooperate, More

The Reuters Daily Briefing

Monday, September 12, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Hello

Here’s what you need to know.

Months of Russian gains in Ukraine have unraveled within days, Sweden looks set for a lurch to the right after yesterday’s election, and why Queen Elizabeth’s death has left Northern Ireland loyalists anxious

Today’s biggest stories

A Ukrainian serviceman pets a dog in the town of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WORLD

A bell is rung during a ceremony to honor victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cheriss May

U.S.

  • President Joe Biden invoked the memory of America’s united response to the September 11, 2001 attacks by al Qaeda and vowed to “never give up” in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn commemoration at the Pentagon.
  • Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman sought to allay concerns about his health after suffering a near-fatal stroke earlier this year, at a campaign rally focused on abortion rights. Fetterman took aim at his Republican opponent in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, for questioning his fitness to serve. “Unfortunately,” he said, “I have a doctor in my life doing that.”

    The women’s health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.

  • Biden will sign orders today to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against COVID.
  • The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for part of northeastern Illinois including Chicago’s northern metro area, after heavy rains flooded viaducts, stranded cars, and sent water surging into basements.

BUSINESS

  • Economists around the world, from the most liberal free-spenders to fiscal conservative deficit hawks, largely agreed the coronavirus pandemic required a go-big, go-fast policy response to avoid an outright global depression. They’ve also reached a rough consensus on another point: The hangover is real.
  • Britain’s economy grew by less than expected in July, raising the risk that it is already in a recession, with the sharp climb in energy tariffs hurting demand for electricity and a leap in the cost of materials hitting the construction sector.
  • Germany’s wet and windswept north has long lacked the economic appeal of the industrial south but the green transition and the energy crisis is shifting the balance. When Northvolt sought a German site to build its first battery plant outside Sweden, it didn’t pick the southern industrial heartlands, instead it chose to be near the North Sea coast where the wind power industry has taken off.
  • More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada’s labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working.
  • Walt Disney sketched the contours of a plan for how the entertainment, theme parks and consumer products conglomerate will use technology to enhance storytelling for the next 100 years. Meanwhile, activist investor Dan Loeb backed off from asking Disney to sell ESPN.
  • German pilots at flagship carrier Lufthansa have agreed not to strike until mid-2023 under an initial wage dispute agreement that includes a $998 pay rise. During the truce period, which runs until June 30 next year, the union and the company aim to expand the deal into a broader agreement.
