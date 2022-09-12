REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Rus Pushed Back, King Charles Pledge to Parliament, Iran to Cooperate, More

A bell is rung during a ceremony to honor victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cheriss May U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the memory of America’s united response to the September 11, 2001 attacks by al Qaeda and vowed to “never give up” in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn commemoration at the Pentagon.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman sought to allay concerns about his health after suffering a near-fatal stroke earlier this year, at a campaign rally focused on abortion rights. Fetterman took aim at his Republican opponent in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, for questioning his fitness to serve. “Unfortunately,” he said, “I have a doctor in my life doing that.” The women’s health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.

Biden will sign orders today to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against COVID.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for part of northeastern Illinois including Chicago’s northern metro area, after heavy rains flooded viaducts, stranded cars, and sent water surging into basements.