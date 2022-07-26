REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Rus to Close Europe Gas Tap, Alps Losing Its Glaciers, Australia Covid Surge, More

|Vladimir, 93, stands in front of Central House of Culture after a military strike hit a building, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Chuhuiv, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
WORLD
- Russia said it will cut gas supplies to Europe from Wednesday in a blow to countries that have backed Ukraine, while missile attacks in Black Sea coastal regions raised doubts about whether Russia will stick to a deal to let Ukraine export grain. Here’s what you need to know today about Ukraine and Russia.
- In Australia, hospital admissions for COVID-19 have reached a new high for a second straight day, while the daily death toll rose to its second-highest as an outbreak fueled by a coronavirus sub-variant sweeps the country. Nearly 5,600 patients infected with COVID are in hospital, while 100 new deaths were reported.
- Pope Francis apologized to Canada’s native people on their land for the Church’s role in schools where indigenous children were abused, calling the forced cultural assimilation a “deplorable evil” and “disastrous error.”
- The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations issued a stinging rebuke today of Myanmar’s ruling military’s execution of four political activists, calling it “highly reprehensible.” The military, which seized power in a coup last year, announced in state media that it had executed the activists for aiding “terror acts” by a civilian resistance movement, Myanmar’s first executions in decades.
- The Alps’ glaciers are on track for their highest mass losses in at least 60 years of record keeping, data shared exclusively with Reuters shows. If greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, the Alps glaciers are expected to lose more than 80% of their current mass by 2100.