REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Russia Set to Annex, Trump Objects, Hurricane Devastates Florida, More

U.S.

Hurricane Ian, one of the mightiest to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, flooded communities and left more than two million homes and businesses without power as it battered Florida’s Gulf Coast with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are resisting a federal judge’s instruction to submit a sworn declaration on whether they believe the government’s list of property taken from Trump’s Florida estate is accurate.

The Senate edged toward passage of a temporary government funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown, with leaders of both parties signaling support for the measure and lawmakers eager to return to the campaign trail.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican celebrity physician Mehmet Oz in a high-stakes race for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, lauding what it called his “commitment to free enterprise and pro-growth policies.”

An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said.

WORLD



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said North Korea is a country with a “brutal dictatorship”, an illegal arms program and rampant human rights violations, issuing unusually strong criticism during a visit to the inter-Korean border.

China signaled no let-up in its combative approach to foreign policy in a third term for Xi Jinping as leader despite criticism from many Western diplomats that the so-called Wolf Warrior stance has been counterproductive.

A court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her former economic adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, for three years for violating a secrets law, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

India’s top court upheld the right of a woman to an abortion up to 24 weeks into pregnancy regardless of marital status, a decision widely hailed by women’s rights activists.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once said only God could remove him from power. On Sunday, polls suggest, he may need a miracle to keep him there.