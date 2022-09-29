REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Russia Set to Annex, Trump Objects, Hurricane Devastates Florida, More

Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Thursday, September 29, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Hello

Here’s what you need to know.

Trump objects to verifying a list of property seized from Mar-a-Lago, Porsche races higher after a landmark listing, and why Europe is bracing for mobile network blackouts

Today’s biggest stories

Construction for a stage near St. Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow, September 28, 2022. Banners read: ‘Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – Russia!’ REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

