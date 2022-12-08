REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Russia attacks in east Ukraine, Peru’s leftist leader is arrested, and Saudi Arabia lays on a lavish welcome for China’s Xi

WORLD

As many Chinese embraced new freedoms after the country dropped key parts of its tough zero-COVID regime, there was mounting concern that the virus could soon run wild. Domestic ticket sales for tourist and leisure spots have soared, while some people took to social media to reveal they had tested positive for the virus – something that had previously carried heavy stigma.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received President Xi Jinping as the Chinese leader heralded “a new era” in Arab relations, with a lavish welcome signaling Riyadh’s interest in deepening ties with Beijing despite U.S. wariness.

Russian forces are pressing forward with air and ground attacks on several settlements in eastern Ukraine, officials said, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated seizing territory during the nine-month war. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

German authorities expect further arrests and raids in the coming days in connection with a far-right group that prosecutors say were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install a former member of a German royal family as national leader.

Peru swore in a new president after a day of political drama that saw leftist leader Pedro Castillo arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial following his last-ditch bid to cling to power by dissolving Congress.

Prince Harry said the British royal family had dismissed “racist” press hounding of his wife Meghan as a rite of passage as the couple delivered fierce attacks on the media in their much anticipated Netflix documentary series.