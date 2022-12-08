REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Russia attacks in east Ukraine, Peru’s leftist leader is arrested, and Saudi Arabia lays on a lavish welcome for China’s Xi

Thursday, December 8, 2022
by Linda Noakes
Russia attacks in east Ukraine, Peru’s leftist leader Castillo is arrested, and Saudi Arabia lays on a lavish welcome for China’s Xi
Today’s biggest stories
|Closed mobile nucleic acid testing booths are pictured outside the Shanghai Railway Station, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
WORLD
As many Chinese embraced new freedoms after the country dropped key parts of its tough zero-COVID regime, there was mounting concern that the virus could soon run wild. Domestic ticket sales for tourist and leisure spots have soared, while some people took to social media to reveal they had tested positive for the virus – something that had previously carried heavy stigma.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received President Xi Jinping as the Chinese leader heralded “a new era” in Arab relations, with a lavish welcome signaling Riyadh’s interest in deepening ties with Beijing despite U.S. wariness.
Russian forces are pressing forward with air and ground attacks on several settlements in eastern Ukraine, officials said, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated seizing territory during the nine-month war. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.
German authorities expect further arrests and raids in the coming days in connection with a far-right group that prosecutors say were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install a former member of a German royal family as national leader.
Peru swore in a new president after a day of political drama that saw leftist leader Pedro Castillo arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial following his last-ditch bid to cling to power by dissolving Congress.
Prince Harry said the British royal family had dismissed “racist” press hounding of his wife Meghan as a rite of passage as the couple delivered fierce attacks on the media in their much anticipated Netflix documentary series.
|U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer give the thumbs up to reporters outside the Capitol, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S.
Republicans blamed their loss in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election on several factors directly tied to former President Donald Trump, beginning with the scandal-plagued celebrity he chose as their candidate.
A team that Trump hired to search for White House documents found at least two classified records at the former president’s Florida home, a person familiar with the matter said. A federal judge directed Trump’s attorneys to look for any classified material still in his possession.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared ready to limit judicial power to overrule voting policies crafted by state politicians but might not go as far as Republican North Carolina lawmakers want in a case the liberal justices painted as a threat to American democratic norms.
A House of Representatives committee will today hear the testimony of a former anti-abortion leader who has alleged he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 Supreme Court ruling regarding contraceptives.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said he has less than $12 million of the $1.5 billion he owes the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims, but they immediately questioned the accuracy of his statements.
|Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
BUSINESS
World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide as deeply inverted bond yield curves and choppy currency markets underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year.
The movement of people into and out of the U.S. labor force, a complex flow typically involving more than 12 million people monthly, has shifted against the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hope that a rising supply of workers will help cool inflation.
Credit Suisse headed into the final stage of a $4.25 billion cash call that it hopes will allow an overhaul to draw a line under years of scandals. Despite widespread market uncertainty, five bankers involved in today’s rights issue said they were confident investors would take up more than 90% of the offer.
A U.S. judge sentenced former Theranos President Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes.
Wirecard’s former chief executive, who steered the payments company through its rise and spectacular collapse two years ago, went on trial for fraud following a scandal that shook German politics and tarnished the country’s business reputation.
Britain approved its first new deep coal mine in decades to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a decision which drew criticism from opponents who say it will hinder climate targets.
WORLD CUP
Qatar probes the death of a worker at a training site, FIFA fines Serbia over a flag controversy, and visitors fall short of the expected influx