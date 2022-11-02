REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Russia resumes Ukraine grain deal, Netanyahu on the brink of victory, energy crisis hurting Europe’s industrial might

WORLD

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea, including one that landed less than 60 km off South Korea’s coast, which the South’s President Yoon Suk-yeol described as “territorial encroachment”. It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South’s waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day.

Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world. In an emotional appeal, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska urged tech workers from around the world to create innovations to stop Russia and help save people in her war-torn country.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday’s election, saying protests by his supporters were the fruit of “indignation and a sense of injustice” over the vote. However, he stopped short of contesting the election result.

Israel’s former premier Benjamin Netanyahu was poised for a dramatic return to power, claiming a “huge vote of confidence” from voters and declaring that his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a resounding election win.

Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won yesterday’s general election, said she had handed in her resignation to the Queen and will begin exploring a coalition across the political middle.