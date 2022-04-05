Reuters World News: Russian Blood Money, Call for Putin War Crimes Trial, Mass Graves Multiply, More

BUSINESS The United States stopped the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to eat into Moscow’s holdings of dollars.

The fallout of the Russia and Ukraine war has just helped tip two of world’s poorest countries into full-blown crises, and the list of those at risk – and the queue at the International Monetary Fund’s door – will only get longer from here.

Australia’s central bank opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade as it dropped a previous pledge to be “patient” on policy, a major surprise that sent the local dollar to nine-month highs.

The NFT bubble isn’t popping, but it may have sprung a leak. A year on from when a single non-fungible token sold for $69.3 million in crypto at Christie’s auction house, this weird and wild market is showing some signs of slowing down.

Did Elon Musk break securities laws again? Former securities officials and professors said Musk may have missed a key disclosure deadline when he bought 9% of Twitter. And Securities and Exchange Commission regulators could use any shortfall to try to punish Musk more for other lapses, some believe.