Reuters World News: Russian Blood Money, Call for Putin War Crimes Trial, Mass Graves Multiply, More

Since Russian forces withdrew from northern Ukraine, turning their assault on the south and east, grim images from the town of Bucha near Kyiv, including a mass grave and bound bodies of people shot at close range, have prompted international outrage.
Ukraine said it was bracing for about 60,000 Russian reservists to be called in to reinforce Moscow’s offensive in the east, where Russia’s main targets have included the port of Mariupol and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
Ukrainians who cut their teeth in the 2014 street uprising that ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovich are now in a vanguard of volunteers fighting “Russian propaganda”, which for years had spread inside Ukraine and beyond. Eight years of practice in countering disinformation, they say, prepared them for Russia’s invasion.
The United States stopped the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to eat into Moscow’s holdings of dollars.
The NFT bubble isn’t popping, but it may have sprung a leak. A year on from when a single non-fungible token sold for $69.3 million in crypto at Christie’s auction house, this weird and wild market is showing some signs of slowing down.
Did Elon Musk break securities laws again? Former securities officials and professors said Musk may have missed a key disclosure deadline when he bought 9% of Twitter. And Securities and Exchange Commission regulators could use any shortfall to try to punish Musk more for other lapses, some believe.
Residents line up for COVID-19 testing in Shanghai, China, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
At least 41 Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a minority in parliament as it struggles with the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who faces elections on Sunday, has implemented a raft of laws and measures aimed at tackling violent extremism and Islamist radicals who challenge France’s secular values. But rights activists and the Muslim community say the powers give authorities carte blanche to shutter places of worship without having to submit to proper scrutiny.
An alleged Janjaweed militia leader pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the first ever trial at the International Criminal Court dealing with Sudan’s Darfur conflict of nearly two decades ago.
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital, Lima, banning people from leaving their homes in an attempt to curb protests against rising fuel and fertilizer costs that have spread throughout the country. U.S.
Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House today for the first time since leaving office in 2017 to tout the benefits of his signature healthcare law and offer backing to Biden.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson secured the support of two more Senate Republicans, as she cleared a procedural hurdle toward becoming the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s top judicial body.
America’s most prominent conservative gathering, founded on ideals of personal liberty and limited government, convenes in Budapest next month to celebrate a European leader accused of undermining democracy and individual rights. We look at how the conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reflects a Republican divide.
When Donald Trump holds his next rally in North Carolina on Saturday, he’ll be trying to boost his handpicked favorite for the U.S. Senate, Representative Ted Budd, in a tight and intensifying contest for the Republican nomination. The primary will be a test of Trump’s power over Republican voters.