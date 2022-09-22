REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Russian Troop Buildup, Iran Protests, More Trouble for Trump, Hurricane Fiona Strengthens, More

Russia begins its massive war call-up, Iranian protesters torch police stations, and Japan intervenes to stem the yen’s falls
Russian police officers detain men during an unsanctioned rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, September 21, 2022
Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defense of Mariupol earlier this year.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, September 17, 2022
U.S.
The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised.
Mike Lindell, the My Pillow chief executive and Trump ally, is under federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado.
Fundraising groups tied to Republican Party leaders are sharply increasing spending on campaign ads to help the party win control of Congress in the November 8 general elections. But not Trump’s Save America, a PAC fundraising group that under U.S. election law can fund the Republican former president’s political allies and his frequent rallies but not any election campaign of his own.
Protesters in Tehran and several other Iranian cities torched police stations and vehicles as unrest triggered by the death of a woman detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police intensified for a sixth day. The United States and Iran clashed on security and human rights, with Iran’s president demanding U.S. guarantees to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the U.S. president vowing Tehran would never get an atomic bomb.
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm as it headed toward Bermuda after carving a destructive path through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where the storm left most people without power and up to eight dead.
Demonstrators took to the streets in Ecuador to protest the death of a woman the government says was killed by her police officer husband, while union workers demanded the government pay what it owes the state social security system, threatening to escalate protests if there was no agreement.
On the run from authorities after forcing a bank to release her family savings at gunpoint to treat her cancer-stricken sister, 28-year-old Lebanese interior designer Sali Hafiz insists she is not the criminal. “We are in the country of mafias. If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you,” she told Reuters.
A staff member of the foreign exchange trading company Gaitame.com stands next to monitors displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo, September 22, 2022
Futures tied to Wall Street’s fear gauge sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed that he and his fellow policymakers would “keep at” their battle to beat down inflation, as the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year.