REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Sunak Takes Over UK, Russia Bomb Warning, Wall Street Cautions on World Economy, More

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman faces his biggest political test since his May stroke today when he debates Republican rival Mehmet Oz in a Pennsylvania race that will help determine whether Democrats keep their razor-thin majority in the chamber.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a judge’s order requiring Senator Lindsey Graham to testify to a grand jury in Georgia in a criminal investigation into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully tried to overturn 2020 election results in the state.

U.S. students have suffered historic learning setbacks with math and reading scores falling to their lowest levels since before the COVID pandemic, national exam results showed, the latest sign of the damage school closures wrought on children.

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, killing two people and injuring seven others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city’s police commissioner said.

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued, while the former producer’s attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a “casting couch” culture to boost their careers.