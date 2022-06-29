REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Sweden, Finland on Course to Join NATO, Aide says Trump Wanted to Join Riot, Crypto Crash Threatens North Korea, More

Sri Lankan doctors and other medical staff as well as teachers will take to the streets today to demand that the government solve a severe fuel shortage at the heart of the South Asian country’s worst economic crisis in decades.
The nosedive in cryptocurrency markets has wiped out millions of dollars in funds stolen by North Korean hackers, digital investigators say, threatening a key source of funding for the sanctions-stricken country and its weapons programs.
A video of President Trump’s motorcade leaving the January 6 rally on the Ellipse is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies in a public hearing at the Capitol, June 28, 2022
Abortions can resume in Texas after a judge blocked officials from enforcing a nearly century-old ban the state’s Republican attorney general said was back in effect. Americans are looking to the country’s northern and southern neighbors for abortion access in a post-Roe world.
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, in what a judge called a “horrific scheme” that inflicted “incalculable” harm on victims.
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, June 28, 2022
BUSINESS
Global stock markets slipped for the second straight day and bond yields inched lower on growing fears that policymakers bent on dampening inflation will tip their economies into recession.
European Central Bank policymakers are weighing up whether or not they should announce the size and duration of their upcoming bond-buying scheme, designed to curb financing costs for Italy and other debt-laden countries, sources told Reuters. The ECB is set to announce the new tool on July 21, along with its first interest rate hike in more than a decade.
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, a major supplier to U.S. carmakers including Tesla, is reassessing a $1.3 billion investment plan for an Arizona factory citing “unprecedented” economic conditions.
German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia over allegations that they put over 210,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat devices onto the road, the Frankfurt state prosecutor’s office said.
H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a forecast-beating 33% increase in March-May profit as shoppers flocked to its stores in the aftermath of the pandemic.
BREAKING VIEWS
Agenda-setting insight from the international commentary brand of Reuters