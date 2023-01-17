REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Tanks for Ukraine, Vietnam’s president quits, China’s Pop. Drops, More

China’s reopening from pandemic restrictions could drive global growth beyond expectations and help avoid a broader recession even as some of the world’s largest economies struggle to overcome a downturn, top finance officials at the World Economic Forum said.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will drive investment into cleaner energy and represents the most important climate deal since the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol said.

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world’s poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid.