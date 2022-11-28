REUTERS WORLD NEWS: The U.S. May Send Ukraine 100 Mile Bombs, Arizona Election Deniers Refuse to Quit, China Covid Protests, World Cup News

WORLD

Police patrolled the scenes of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing after crowds there and in other cities across China demonstrated against stringent COVID measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. The protests could prove the most critical test of President Xi Jinping’s rule, says Breakingviews columnist Pete Sweeney.

The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

More than 80 people were wounded in southern India as villagers halting the construction of a $900 million port clashed with police, the latest escalation of a months-old protest waged by a mostly Christian fishing community against Asia’s richest man.

Turkey’s army needs just a few days to be ready for a ground incursion into northern Syria and such a decision may come at a cabinet meeting today, Turkish officials said, as Turkish forces bombarded a Kurdish militia across the border.

In the darkness of Beirut’s unlit streets, men wielding batons and torches are taking security into their own hands in an initiative they hope will keep neighborhoods safe. But critics see a worrying echo of Lebanon’s troubled past.