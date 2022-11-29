REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Trouble in China, US Immigration, Deadly Indian Smog, Arizona Election Deniers, World Cup, More

Protesters chant slogans in support of freedom of speech and the press in Chengdu, China in this still image obtained from undated social media video released November 27, 2022 WORLD Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID curbs, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters, as police remained out in numbers on the city’s streets. Here’s how China’s protesters are defying authorities using dating apps and Telegram. A communications line created between the militaries of the United States and Russia at the start of Moscow’s war against Ukraine has been used only once so far, a U.S. official told Reuters. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States initiated a call through the “deconfliction” line to communicate its concerns about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure. Thick smog engulfed India’s capital New Delhi as air pollution worsened with the setting in of winter, shooting up concentrations of fine particles in the air three times above the acceptable limits. Singapore’s parliament decriminalized sex between men, but, in a blow to the LGBT community, also amended the constitution to prevent court challenges that in other countries have led to the legalisation of same-sex marriage. The Spanish coastguard said it rescued three migrants stowed away on the rudder of a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria. In a photograph distributed on Twitter by the coastguard, the three stowaways are shown perched on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker.