REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Trouble in China, US Immigration, Deadly Indian Smog, Arizona Election Deniers, World Cup, More

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
by Linda Noakes
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a fight over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy, BlockFi makes its first appearance in bankruptcy court, and why the yuan is the new dollar for Russia
|Protesters chant slogans in support of freedom of speech and the press in Chengdu, China in this still image obtained from undated social media video released November 27, 2022
WORLD
Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID curbs, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters, as police remained out in numbers on the city’s streets. Here’s how China’s protesters are defying authorities using dating apps and Telegram.
A communications line created between the militaries of the United States and Russia at the start of Moscow’s war against Ukraine has been used only once so far, a U.S. official told Reuters. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States initiated a call through the “deconfliction” line to communicate its concerns about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure.
Thick smog engulfed India’s capital New Delhi as air pollution worsened with the setting in of winter, shooting up concentrations of fine particles in the air three times above the acceptable limits.
Singapore’s parliament decriminalized sex between men, but, in a blow to the LGBT community, also amended the constitution to prevent court challenges that in other countries have led to the legalisation of same-sex marriage.
The Spanish coastguard said it rescued three migrants stowed away on the rudder of a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria. In a photograph distributed on Twitter by the coastguard, the three stowaways are shown perched on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker.
|FILE PHOTO: A migrant who was previously detained gets his legcuffs removed by a transport agent, to then be escorted to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, in Laredo, Texas, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
U.S.
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether President Joe Biden’s administration can implement guidelines – challenged by two conservative-leaning states – shifting immigration enforcement toward public safety threats in a case testing executive branch power to set enforcement priorities.
The Supreme Court’s legal counsel defended Justice Samuel Alito after two Democratic lawmakers demanded answers about a former anti-abortion leader’s claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 ruling the conservative jurist wrote in a case concerning contraceptives.
Republican officials who have embraced voter fraud theories resisted certifying the midterm election results in one Arizona county, defying a state deadline and setting the stage for a legal battle.
Biden called on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike that could occur as early as December 9, warning of a catastrophic economic impact if railroad service ground to a halt.
An avowed white supremacist pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other state charges in a mass shooting in May that killed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York.
BUSINESS
Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running. Meanwhile, the yuan is the new dollar as the currency sweeps into Russia’s markets and trade flows.
Germany is set to receive new flows of Qatari liquefied natural gas from 2026 after QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips signed two sales and purchase agreements for its export covering at least a 15-year period. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense.
French power giant EDF is looking to recruit a new generation of welders, pipe-fitters and boiler makers to fix its ageing nuclear reactors and build more of them, as Europe’s energy crisis rekindles the allure of atomic power.
U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi will make its first appearance in U.S. bankruptcy court after filing for Chapter 11 protection. Read our weekly analysis of the wild world of cryptocurrencies.
Shares in Credit Suisse tumbled to another lifetime low as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender. The rights offering is intended to help fund the bank’s turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.
Tightening financial conditions and the prospect of an economic recession are going to be a toxic brew for European shares going into 2023 with a key regional benchmark seen sliding towards October lows, a Reuters poll has found.
WORLD CUP 2022
