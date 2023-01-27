REUTERS WORLD NEWS: ‘Trump fatigue’ makes DT’s 2024 Bid More Difficult, Tyre Gibson shock video, Russia’s Ukraine Dead, More

- The police department in the city of Memphis was set to release body-camera video of a violent confrontation between a Black motorist and five police officers charged with murder in his death earlier this month. In a Tennessee grand jury indictment, the five officers, all Black, were each charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression in the death of Tyre Nichols.
- Donald Trump’s stunning victory in New Hampshire’s 2016 Republican primary announced to the other states that he was a serious contender. But as the former president kicks off his bid to recapture the White House in 2024 with a speech in the state tomorrow he will find the political landscape more treacherous than he did six years ago.
- Two men will be sentenced today for their roles in the pepper-spray assault of a Capitol police officer who died the day after the January 6, 2021, riot, whose family are asking the judge to impose the harshest possible penalty on his attackers.
- A jury convicted a man who used a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in 2017 on murder and terrorism charges, in the first federal death penalty trial of President Joe Biden’s administration. After finding Sayfullo Saipov guilty of committing murder with the goal of joining the militant group Islamic State, the jury will return on February 6 to consider whether the death penalty is appropriate punishment.
- The FBI revealed it had secretly hacked and disrupted a prolific ransomware gang called Hive, a maneuver that allowed the bureau to thwart the group from collecting more than $130 million in ransomware demands from more than 300 victims.