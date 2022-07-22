REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Trump in Hotseat, Russia to Allow Ukraine Grain Shipments, Worldwide Heatwave, More

Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Friday, July 22, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Hello

Here’s what you need to know.

Ukraine and Russia are set to sign a deal to reopen grain export ports, cracks appear in Trump’s standing among Republicans, and New Zealand’s COVID death rate hits record levels

Today’s biggest stories

A never-before-seen video of former President Donald Trump rehearsing a speech is played on a screen during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S.

  • Convinced that Donald Trump was cheated in the 2020 election, Vermont barn restorer Harry Anzbock left a series of terrifying anonymous voice messages for election workers. Last fall, Anzbock began threatening two Reuters reporters after they tracked him down. Read our special report on how a former left-winger fell into the pro-Trump conspiracy rabbit hole.
  • Trump ignored close allies who told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were untrue, and when the followers who believed his false accusations stormed the Capitol, he sat back and watched. That was the narrative the House of
  • Representatives’ select committee investigating the attack laid out in eight hearings over six weeks, which wrapped up with a study of the former president’s actions during the 187-minute assault on Congress by thousands of his supporters.
  • Republican views on Trump have darkened somewhat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Some 40% percent of Republicans now believe Trump is at least partly to blame for the Capitol riot, up from 33% in a poll conducted six weeks ago.
  • The Supreme Court declined to reinstate President Joe Biden’s policy shifting the focus of America’s immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful.
  • A man climbed on stage and tried to stab Congressman Lee Zeldin as he gave a speech in his run for New York governor. Zeldin was unhurt and his attacker arrested.

A destoyed car is seen after a Russian military strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

WORLD

BUSINESS

