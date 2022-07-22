REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Trump in Hotseat, Russia to Allow Ukraine Grain Shipments, Worldwide Heatwave, More

|A destoyed car is seen after a Russian military strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
WORLD
- Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal today to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports, Turkey said, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by Russia’s invasion can be eased. We report from Mariupol, where residents of the captured port city are trying to survive among its ruins. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.
- China will suffer the return of more heatwaves over the next 10 days from east to west, with some coastal cities already on their highest alert level and inland regions warning of dam failure risks because of melting glaciers.
- The vast heatwave covering swaths of Europe moved steadily eastwards, forcing countries including Italy, Poland and Slovenia to issue their highest alerts as firefighters battled wildfires across the continent.
- Sri Lankan security forces raided a protest camp occupying government grounds in Colombo and cleared out a section of it, fueling fears that President Ranil Wickremesinghe had launched a crackdown a day after being sworn in. Here’s how the crisis unfolded in Sri Lanka.
- Lawmakers chose India’s first president from the country’s tribal communities, which could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party among marginalized groups ahead of the 2024 general election. Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old teacher turned politician, will be the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role as head of the republic.
- New Zealanders are dying from COVID at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron strain that is particularly affecting the older population.
- In Japan, new coronavirus cases in Tokyo surged past 30,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, spurring officials to call for more vigilance.