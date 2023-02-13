REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Turkey-Syria Quake Toll at 35,000, U.S. shoots down mysterious object, Russian forces claim gains in Ukraine, South Korea aims to join the AI race, More

- Rescuers in Turkey pulled out several people alive from collapsed buildings and were digging to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter from a single family, a week after the country’s worst earthquake in modern history. Reuters has spoken to dozens of residents and overwhelmed first-responders who expressed bewilderment at a lack of water, food, medicine, body bags and cranes in the disaster zone in the days following the quake.
- Russia said its troops had pushed forward a few kilometers along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around the eastern city of Bakhmut, still in Ukrainian hands amid a months-long battle.
- Israeli lawmakers traded insults over government plans to overhaul the judiciary while tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside parliament, as President Isaac Herzog warned the country risked tipping into “constitutional collapse”.
- Residents in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland and the surrounding area are being told to brace for more heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds, and some homes are being evacuated, as Cyclone Gabrielle nears the country’s coast.
- At least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church – mostly priests – over the past 70 years, a commission investigating the issue said in its final report.