REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Turkey-Syria Quake Toll at 35,000, U.S. shoots down mysterious object, Russian forces claim gains in Ukraine, South Korea aims to join the AI race, More

A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave.

India’s market regulator is set to brief the federal government on its investigation into Adani group’s shelved share sale , two sources said, thrusting the watchdog into the limelight in a week when its laws also face scrutiny by the nation’s top court.

As surprise gives way to scrutiny of the men set to lead Japan's central bank for the next five years, investors are dialling back bets on swift shifts away from super-easy policy settings.

Slashed prices have given Tesla's China sales a pop, but analysts, and even fans, warn the U.S. automaker needs to up its long-term game to avoid choking on the dust of fast-moving rivals in the world's biggest electric vehicle market.

South Korean startup Rebellions launches an artificial intelligence chip today, racing to win government contracts as Seoul seeks a place for local companies in the exploding AI industry.

The former boss of Wirecard expressed his "deepest regret" over the collapse of the defunct payments company but denied all allegations as he took to the stand in Germany's biggest post-war fraud trial.