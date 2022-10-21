REUTERS WORLD NEWS: UK PM Race, Trump’s Bannon to be Sentenced, Ukraine Latest, More

WORLD NEWS

Boris Johnson and his former finance minister Rishi Sunak were leading the potential contenders to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest.

Xi Jinping, poised to clinch a third five-year term as China’s leader, will preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress and reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to warn Russia not to blow up a huge dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepare to push Moscow’s troops from Kherson in one of the war’s most important battles.

Indonesia’s health minister said that the child deaths caused by the acute kidney injury rose to 133 from the previously reported 99. The deaths come from 241 total cases in 22 provinces, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

European Union leaders will discuss reducing their economic dependency on China, aiding Kyiv and punishing Iran for its involvement in the war that Russia is waging on Ukraine, when they meet for a second day of talks in Brussels.