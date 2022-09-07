REUTERS WORLD NEWS: UK PM’s Radical New Cabinet, Putin Unhappy with Grain Deal, Pakistan Flood Expands, More

WORLD

President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to discuss reopening a U.N.-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea after accusing Kyiv and the West of using it to deceive developing countries and Russia. Here’s what you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine conflict right now.

Parts of Pakistan seemed “like a sea”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343. In India, the technology hub of Bengaluru was gearing up for more heavy rain after a brief respite from severe flooding.

More Chinese cities advised residents to avoid unnecessary trips for the upcoming holiday long weekend, adding to COVID policies that are keeping tens of millions of people under lockdown.

Tanks pounded targets and fighter jets roared overhead as Taiwan’s military carried out its latest combat drills after weeks of saber-rattling by giant neighbor China.

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country’s four most important ministerial positions. Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as Britain’s first Black finance minister while James Cleverly is the first Black foreign minister. Suella Braverman succeeds Priti Patel as the second ethnic minority home secretary.