REUTERS WORLD NEWS: UK to Back Jets for Ukraine, More Sanctions, Refugee Surge, More

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AT WAR

Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia.

Ukraine said a separate convoy of 30 buses was also headed to Mariupol to evacuate residents from that southern port, which has been encircled without food, water, power or heat and subjected to relentless bombardment for a week.

The United Nations said the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine had surged past 2 million, describing the flight as one of the fastest exoduses in modern times.

The World Health Organization said that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other health care facilities in Ukraine have increased rapidly in recent days and warned the country is running short of vital medical supplies. Children with cancer are among patients needing urgent care.

The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus that will hit additional Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters.

British defence minister Ben Wallace said Britain would support Poland if it decided to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but warned that doing so might have direct consequences for Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British lawmakers via videolink in the House of Commons today, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber.

Here’s what you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine conflict right now