REUTERS WORLD NEWS: UK to Back Jets for Ukraine, More Sanctions, Refugee Surge, More

Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Hello
Here’s what you need to know.
Today’s biggest stories
|Evacuees from Mariupol area get settled at a refugee camp in Bezymennoye in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 8, 2022
RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AT WAR
Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia.
Ukraine said a separate convoy of 30 buses was also headed to Mariupol to evacuate residents from that southern port, which has been encircled without food, water, power or heat and subjected to relentless bombardment for a week.
The United Nations said the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine had surged past 2 million, describing the flight as one of the fastest exoduses in modern times.
The World Health Organization said that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and other health care facilities in Ukraine have increased rapidly in recent days and warned the country is running short of vital medical supplies. Children with cancer are among patients needing urgent care.
The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus that will hit additional Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters.
British defence minister Ben Wallace said Britain would support Poland if it decided to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but warned that doing so might have direct consequences for Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British lawmakers via videolink in the House of Commons today, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber.
Here’s what you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine conflict right now
|Gasoline prices are displayed on a pump at a gas station in Manhattan in New York City, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
BUSINESS & MARKETS
Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said.
The United States is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. So what would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world?
Shell apologized for buying Russian crude oil last week and said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The London Metal Exchange halted nickel trading after prices doubled to a record $100,000 per tonne, fueled by a race to cover short positions after Western sanctions threatened supply from major producer Russia.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is ramping up the price of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill.
Morgan Stanley urged the U.S. Federal Reserve to take a more cautious approach to raising interest rates as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurs already sky-rocketing global inflation. JP Morgan, which runs the most widely used emerging bond market indexes, said it would exclude Russia from all of its fixed income indexes.
Foreign fighters find purpose in Ukraine
Members of Ukraine’s ‘international’ legion say they are attracted by the cause: to halt what they view as an unprovoked attack in a once-in-a-generation showdown between the forces of democracy and dictatorship.
|=